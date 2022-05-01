First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
NYSE FBP opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.
In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 179,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
