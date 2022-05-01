First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

NYSE FBP opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 179,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.