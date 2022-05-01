First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.27.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

