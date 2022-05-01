First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.09 Million

Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $186.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.20 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $180.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $755.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.04 million to $759.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $834.67 million, with estimates ranging from $827.06 million to $846.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

