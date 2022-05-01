First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Sells $907,816.00 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

