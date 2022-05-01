First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Sells $907,816.00 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of FHN stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.
About First Horizon (Get Rating)
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
