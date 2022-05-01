First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.33% of First Merchants worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

First Merchants stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

