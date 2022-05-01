First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. KBC Group NV increased its stake in First Solar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $6,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

First Solar stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

