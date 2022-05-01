First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $154.64

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $154.64 and last traded at $154.68, with a volume of 88059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,700,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

