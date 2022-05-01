First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $96.07

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.07 and last traded at $96.07, with a volume of 838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTC)
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.