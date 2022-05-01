First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $96.07

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.07 and last traded at $96.07, with a volume of 838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $465,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 53.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

