Flossbach Von Storch AG Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338,784 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 261,439 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.8% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,795,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $310.18.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.