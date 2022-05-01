Franklin Resources (BEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.