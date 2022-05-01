freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €29.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €29.80 ($32.04) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.76 ($26.62).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €26.31 ($28.29) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.68. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($35.40).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

