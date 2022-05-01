Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €60.25 by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) received a €60.25 ($64.78) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a €50.50 ($54.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($37.10) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.52 ($45.72).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €33.80 ($36.34) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.46. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($86.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

