FY2022 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Raised by Analyst

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

ADP stock opened at $218.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average of $223.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

