Global Industrial (GIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Shares of GIC opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.