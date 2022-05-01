Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 47,396 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 47,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $491,970.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,948,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,605,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $224.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

