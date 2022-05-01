Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 69,230 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 69,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $718,607.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,805,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,124,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.48.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

