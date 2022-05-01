GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 256.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

