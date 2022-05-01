goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$220.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.13.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$115.31 on Friday. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$112.34 and a 1-year high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$159.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 14.6899984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

