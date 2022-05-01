good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.45

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 180077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

