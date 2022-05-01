Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.28

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 29672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.