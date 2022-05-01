Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.24

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 65846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

In other Gray Television news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

