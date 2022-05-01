Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

GRAY stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.