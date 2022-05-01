Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $209.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

GLDD stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 97,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

