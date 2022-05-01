Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

GHL opened at $12.11 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

