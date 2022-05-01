Growth N. V. Biotech Buys 150,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,438,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,149.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $28.36.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30. As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.