Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

Shares of ASR opened at $218.22 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.48 and a 52 week high of $230.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75,052 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,663,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

