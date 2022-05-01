Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

