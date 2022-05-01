Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $13.44 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,952 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,437,000. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average is $310.18. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

