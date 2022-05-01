Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 785.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

