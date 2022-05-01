HC Wainwright Cuts Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Price Target to $11.00

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of AYTU opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 102.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 2,969.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

