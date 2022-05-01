Head-To-Head Survey: Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Its Rivals

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Warner Bros. Discovery to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion $1.01 billion 8.99 Warner Bros. Discovery Competitors $11.52 billion $2.61 billion 13.79

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96% Warner Bros. Discovery Competitors 34.05% 3.30% 4.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 1 3 0 2.40 Warner Bros. Discovery Competitors 392 1846 2664 76 2.49

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 91.00%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 80.76%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery peers beat Warner Bros. Discovery on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

