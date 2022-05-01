Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €64.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($68.82) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.81 ($83.67).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €61.36 ($65.98) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

