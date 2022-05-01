Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.81 ($83.67).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.36 ($65.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.23 and a 200-day moving average of €70.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a one year high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

