Henry Schein (HSIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.750-$4.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.75-4.91 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.10 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

