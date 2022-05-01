Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $225.77 on Friday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.65 and a 200 day moving average of $197.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $231,591,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Hershey by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

