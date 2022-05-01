Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.74

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 963575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.
HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HIW)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
