Hillman Solutions (HLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

HLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $571,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

