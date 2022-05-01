HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.89

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 2327614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.
The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.22.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)
