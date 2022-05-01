HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.89

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 2327614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.22.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

