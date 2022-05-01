Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 guidance at $0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.31-1.43 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM opened at $34.12 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.