HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 323,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,623,131 shares.The stock last traded at $31.45 and had previously closed at $31.00.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 735 ($9.37) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.99) to GBX 560 ($7.14) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.37) to GBX 590 ($7.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

