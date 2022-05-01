Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $109.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

