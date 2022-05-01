HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

