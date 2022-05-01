IAMGOLD (IAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
