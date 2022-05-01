IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down to $35.33

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.33, but opened at $30.75. IES shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 795 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $608.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 6.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IES by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

