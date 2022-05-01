Incyte (INCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 492,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 173,539 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Incyte by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

