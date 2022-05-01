Insider Buying: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Acquires $548,450.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ruth Porat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ruth Porat bought 44 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.38 per share, for a total transaction of $5,428.72.

NYSE BX opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 79.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

