Insider Buying: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Director Buys $202,750.00 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,010,000 after acquiring an additional 83,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 894.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

