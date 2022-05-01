Insider Buying: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CEO Buys $198,991.32 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

