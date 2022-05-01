Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CAO Sells $989,430.63 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.88.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

