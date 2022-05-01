Insider Selling: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells $665,200.00 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Community Bank System stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Community Bank System by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Community Bank System by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Community Bank System by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.